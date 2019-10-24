Democratic Rep. Katie Hill Admits To ‘Inappropriate’ Affair With Campaign Staffer

Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill admitted Wednesday to one of two affairs that she’s accused of having with staffers.

Hill admitted to having an “inappropriate” relationship with a female campaign staffer, but again denied having an affair with a male congressional aide. The House Ethics Committee is investigating Hill’s alleged affair with the congressional aide, which would violate House ethics rules.

“During the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage, I became involved in a relationship with someone from my campaign,” Hill wrote in an email to supporters Wednesday. “I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgement.”

“I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view, even the false allegations of a relationship with my congressional staffer, which I have publicly denied, and I am fully and proactively cooperating with the Ethics Committee,” the congresswoman added later in her statement. (RELATED: Katie Hill Flees Reporters’ Questions)

RedState first revealed Hill’s alleged relationships with the two staffers in an Oct. 18 article that included a nude photo of Hill brushing the female campaign staffer’s hair. Capitol Hill police are investigating the photos’ publication at Hill’s request.

Angela Underwood Jacobs, Hill’s Republican challenger in the 2020 election, is calling on the first-term congresswoman to resign.

“While I believe that elected officials should be afforded a reasonable level of privacy, Ms. Hill’s relationships with two different members of her staff cross the line of ethical boundaries that members of Congress should be held to,” Underwood Jacobs said in a statement Tuesday. (RELATED: Everything We Know About The Bisexual Congresswoman Who Had A Polyamorous Relationship With A Staffer)

“Ms. Hill’s behavior exhibits extremely poor judgement — it violates House ethics and it could have put our nation at risk due to her heightened potential to be blackmailed,” Underwood Jacobs added.