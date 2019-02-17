Democratic Rep. To Introduce Resolution To Make Climate Change A National Emergency

Image Credits: Takver | Flickr.

Oregon Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer on Friday announced his intention to introduce a resolution that would make climate change a national emergency.

“If Trump can call a national emergency for a fake crisis at the border, then surely Congress should call a national emergency for a REAL crisis,” he said in a statement.

Blumenauer’s announcement comes after President Donald Trump’s Friday morning Rose Garden press conference during which he stated his intention to declare a national emergency at the border in order to potentially free up more funding for his proposed border wall.

