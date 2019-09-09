Democratic Socialism Is A Cancer

As the saying goes, a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine or poison, in this case, go down.

So it is with the term “Democratic socialism.”

Because socialism without the Democratic beard is simply an autocratic dictatorship where individual freedom is crushed and the production of goods and services is driven by a bureaucracy of minders rather than an open and free market.

As the Los Angeles Daily News recently surmised, “It should come as no surprise, therefore, that the nature of socialist countries in history has been to accumulate political power and not surrender it once obtained. A capitalist economy, by contrast, is comfortable with changes in power.”

The time to be aloof about socialism and communism entering the Republic like cancer is over.

According to the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation’s, “Annual Report on U.S. Attitudes Toward Socialism,” 58 percent of the up-and-coming generation opted for one of the three systems, compared to 42 percent who said they were in favor of capitalism.

The most popular socioeconomic order was socialism, with 44 percent support.

Communism and fascism received 7 percent support each, as the Washington Examiner reported, “The 2018 Gallup poll revealed a plurality (23%) understood ‘socialism’ to mean ‘equality — equal standing for everybody, all equal in rights, equal in distribution,’ compared to only 17% who understood it as government ownership.”

At this rate, as the numbers of socialist Democrats in the U.S. Congress swell, and the socialist democratic propaganda feeds our populace, America, like the Titanic, will slam into the ice if it doesn’t heed the diminishing voices of independent journalists.

It was just one hour before the Titanic’s collision at 11:40 p.m., when the vessel known as the Californian messaged to the Titanic, stating, “We are stopped and surrounded by ice.”

And the Titanic responded, “Shut up. I am busy……”