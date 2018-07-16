Democratic Socialists Shout Down Pro-Trump Group In LA Bar

Image Credits: David Shankbone.

Members of the far-right “Proud Boys” were chased out of a Los Angeles bar on Saturday by a group of democratic socialist protesters.

Video from the incident shows the left-wing activists shouting “No Proud Boys, no KKK, no fascist USA” at the group at L.A. bar The Griffin.

The L.A. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) shared video of the incident on Twitter, in which their members and others from anti-gentrification group Defend North East Los Angeles can be heard chanting and yelling “F— you fascist,” “Get out of here, Nazi” and “Facist pigs, squeal — you’re all swine.”

