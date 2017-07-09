Democratic strategist: De Blasio’s trip to Germany ‘unbelievable’

Mark Penn, a top Democratic consultant, blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) for traveling to Germany to join a protest against President Trump, calling the move “unbelievable.”

Penn went after de Blasio for potentially missing the funeral of a New York police officer killed the day before he went to Hamburg, Germany, where Trump was attending the G-20 summit.

“I was stunned, given that the police officer was assassinated, not to really be with the police, not to really be at the funeral. Maybe he is going to come back in time [for the funeral],” Penn said in an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis that aired Sunday on AM 970 in New York.

“If he doesn’t, it is just unheard of for a New York mayor instead to go off to talk to a German socialist group. It is unbelievable,” said Penn, a former pollster and senior adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Read more