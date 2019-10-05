Democrats Agree, Time To Eat Babies

A climate change troll shouted her platform philosophy of eating babies at an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking event, and in the midst of her ridiculous ideas revealed the true child killing agenda of an out-of-control left.

On Friday September 20th Will Johnson went to a Climate Change rally in Austin, Texas. He asked the liberals about the climate change idea and what they thought about it.

By the way, we’re in the final days of running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Did John Brennan Mastermind Impeachment?

Did John Brennan Mastermind Impeachment?

Special Reports
Comments
Pelosi Panics! After Son Caught In Ukraine Corruption

Pelosi Panics! After Son Caught In Ukraine Corruption

Special Reports
Comments

Who Wants to Be a Billionaire?

Special Reports
Comments

The Mind Of Communist Resistance

Special Reports
Comments

Give Your Children To This Man?

Special Reports
Comments

Comments