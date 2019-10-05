Democrats Agree, Time To Eat Babies

A climate change troll shouted her platform philosophy of eating babies at an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking event, and in the midst of her ridiculous ideas revealed the true child killing agenda of an out-of-control left.

On Friday September 20th Will Johnson went to a Climate Change rally in Austin, Texas. He asked the liberals about the climate change idea and what they thought about it.

By the way, we’re in the final days of running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!