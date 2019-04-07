Democrats And Media Fall For Old, Deceptively Edited Clip Of Trump On MS-13

Democrats and members of the establishment media fell for a viral clip purporting that President Donald Trump called asylum seekers “animals” on Friday at an immigration roundtable.

In reality, the clip in question is from an event in May 2018 when the president was clearly referring to members of the MS-13 gang as “animals.” At the time, CSPAN posted a deceptively edited clip that cut out someone else’s remark about MS-13 that the president responded to, making it sound like Trump was talking about immigrants more generally.

The shortened clip was reposted on Friday by Twitter user Mark Elliot, who falsely claimed that the president was referring to “people asking for asylum” and did not indicate that Trump’s remarks were not new.

“We have people coming into the country…You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals,” Trump said in the video.

.@realDonaldTrump on people asking for asylum "These aren't people. These are animals." pic.twitter.com/pTKY08Obm2 — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) April 5, 2019

