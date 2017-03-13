Democrats Announce Bill to Revoke Trump’s ‘extreme vetting’ Order

Senate Democrats announced a bill Monday to revoke President Trump’s latest extreme vetting executive order, saying it’s discriminatory and counterproductive to the country’s efforts to influence allies.

Led by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, the new bill is succinct — it cancels the March 6 order that suspends the refugee program and puts a 90-day halt on most admissions from six Middle East and African countries.

“President Trump’s discriminatory executive order isn’t about strengthening our national security. It’s a transparent effort to fulfill his campaign promise to implement a ‘Muslim Ban,’” Mrs. Feinstein said in a statement.

She was joined in sponsoring the legislation by three dozen other members of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

