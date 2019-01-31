Democrats Are in a Blind Panic Over Schultz White House Run That Would Re-Elect Trump

Democrats are beginning to panic over a presidential run by Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz because it would almost guarantee Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020.

With Dems increasingly becoming the party of radical leftism, Schultz says that he is seriously considering running so that he can represent “moderates,” with the CEO asserting that both major parties are being taken over by extremists.

This isn’t just an idle threat – Schultz has already spent many months preparing to announce his campaign, “deploying more than six national polls and laying the groundwork for paid advertising that could debut in the next two months,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Trump would only have to capture around 40% of the vote if Schultz ran as an independent because a well funded campaign by the Starbucks CEO could see him net 10-20% of the vote, the vast majority of whom would otherwise have voted Democrat.

This is why Democrats across the country are exploding in rage at the mere prospect of Schultz running.

MSNBC’s Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace tore into Steve Schmidt, an adviser to Schultz, during a segment yesterday, telling him “people are terrified” that he’ll help re-elect Trump.

“Why can’t someone like Schultz go in and try to win inside a Democratic primary and change the party to be more centrist?” Wallace demanded to know.

“We’re already scared!” said Wallace, adding, “People are terrified that you, one of the most visible Trump critics, are now behind someone they feel like can take away the Democrats’ best chance of toppling Donald Trump.”

Having already been interrupted by a protester on Monday night in New York who shouted, “Don’t help elect Trump, you egotistical billionaire asshole,” Schultz is likely to face more blowback after the founder of Ready for Hillary and former 2016 Clinton campaign staffer Adam Parkhomenko launched a website to recruit people to heckle Schultz wherever he goes.

Literally 30 seconds into Howard Schultz’s appearance in NY, there’s a heckler telling him “don’t re-elect Trump.” The heckler also mentions how Schultz keeps getting ratio-ed. pic.twitter.com/Q6FUnT8YX8 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 29, 2019

The goal of the campaign is to “Protest Howard Schultz” at all of his upcoming book tour and campaign events in order to “Save Democracy,” with volunteers receiving e mail alerts as to when Schultz is in their area.

“Howard Schultz has spent a lot of time in the last 24 hours telling America that ideas from women are un-American,” said Parkhomenko, adding, “He’s as dumb and out of touch as his idiotic indy bid would suggest.”

DNC Chair Tom Perez also urged Schultz not to launch an independent campaign, encouraging him to run as a Democrat instead.

If Schultz refuses to back down, expect to see leftist temper tantrums on a level not witnessed since Trump’s inauguration.

