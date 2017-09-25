Democrats Bash Single-Payer Health Care

For the past eight years, Democrats have been hesitant to embrace a single-payer health care system and often bashed the policy.

Now, a growing number of Democrats have embraced the idea of the United States adopting a single-payer system.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) introduced his “Medicare for All” bill this month, and a number of his Democratic Senate colleagues have signed onto it. Some of those who support Sanders’ plan are potential 2020 presidential contenders, including Democratic Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Kamala Harris (Calif.), Al Franken (Minn.), and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.).

Not all Democrats have signed onto Sanders’ plan, however.

