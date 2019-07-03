Democrats Call Betsy Ross Flag Confederate Symbol -- Which Flew During Obama Inauguration

Nike scrapped a new Betsy Ross USA-themed shoe following complaints by anti-American former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, which has received praise from Democrats.

2020 Democrat candidate Julian Castro even compared the Betsy Ross flag to the Confederate flag as a symbol of prejudice.

“Look, there are a lot of things in our history that are still very painful,” Castro said on CBS. “The Confederate flag that still flies in some places and is used as a symbol.”

“And I believe that we need to move toward an inclusive America that understands that pain, that doesn’t wipe it away from history in the sense that it still belongs in a museum, or we need to read about it and understand the significance.”

However, the virtue-signaling by Nike and Democrats was hastily conceived, because former President Barack Obama – America’s first black president – flew the same Betsy Ross flag around the Capitol building during his second inauguration in 2013.

That Betsy Ross flag sure fell out of fashion quickly. (Photo: 2nd Obama inaugural, 2013) pic.twitter.com/8xg8xCPLXb — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 3, 2019

By the left’s logic, Obama too must be a racist, xenophobic bigot.

As conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh predicted, targeting the American flag has become a new rallying cry for Democrats, especially as the nation prepares to celebrate its national independence, a concept the left cannot tolerate if they want to usher in their precious global government.

The communist overthrow of American independence looms on the horizon as more brainwashed masses are calling for the overthrow of our Republic.