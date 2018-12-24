Alex Jones’ 2018 Christmas Eve broadcast focuses on the day’s biggest stories and breaks down the Deep State war being waged against President Trump who is diligently fighting on behalf of the American people.
Democrats Call for Trump’s Execution After 45 Releases the Secret Cure for Cancer – Live Christmas Eve Show
The above headline is satire, but the Deep State is panicked that Trump is bringing the troops home, instituting criminal justice reform and defending America’s borders
Image Credits: Wiki.