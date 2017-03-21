Democrats Change Tune on Lethal Aid to Ukraine to Help Case Against Trump

Prominent members of the Democratic Party now seem to be in favor of supplying Ukraine with lethal military aid, despite the fact that the Obama administration refused to give weapons to the besieged country in its fight against pro-Russian separatists for years.

What’s changed? The newfound support for lethal aid on the left helps Democrats make their case that President Donald Trump has been influenced by the Russians.

This was made clear by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, who kicked off Monday’s hearing on Russia’s attempt to interfere in the 2016 election by charging President Donald Trump’s campaign with changing the Republican party’s platform on behalf of Russia.

The charge is rooted in a July Washington Post report that Trump’s campaign had changed a pledge to provide Ukraine with “lethal defensive weapons” that was originally in the platform to an open-ended pledge to provide Ukraine with “appropriate assistance” in its fight against pro-Russian separatists.

Read more