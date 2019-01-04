Democrats Compare Trump To Hitler; Vow To "Impeach The Mother F***er"

Democrats have wasted little time in moving to impeach the President after taking office in the new year, with one new Congresswoman even declaring her desire to “go in and impeach the motherfucker.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim Congresswoman from Michigan, was sworn in on Thursday, controversially taking her oath of office using a Quran.

According to reports, Tlaib quoted her son telling her, “Look mama you won. Bullies don’t win.”

Tlaib was said to reply in front of a MoveOn funded crowd “You’re right, they don’t. And we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherfucker.”

We got congresspeople out here calling the president a mother fucker pic.twitter.com/GCXSPQbPb8 — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) January 4, 2019

Raucous reception for @RashidaTlaib at MoveOn reception near the Hill. Her closing remarks: “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 4, 2019

Rep. @RashidaTlaib at an event just now: Recalling a story in which her son said “Look mama you won. Bullies don’t win.” And she said: “You’re right, they don’t. And we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherfucker.” — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) January 4, 2019

Tlaib isn’t the only Democrat calling for Trump’s head. In addition to Tlaib’s comments, coming after Democrats officially took over the House, Democratic California Rep. Brad Sherman reintroduced articles of impeachment against Trump.

Congressman @BradSherman (D-CA30) will reintroduce his legislation in House today on opening day of 116th Congress impeaching President Donald Trump for "high crimes and misdemeanors." https://t.co/HMUzQNpz53 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 3, 2019

The resolution accuses the President of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” and claims that Trump “sought to use his authority to hinder and cause the termination of” investigations related to alleged Russian “collusion” during the 2016 campaign.

In addition, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told Lawrence O’Donnell that “Donald Trump is either going to be impeached by the Congress, or impeached at the ballot box.”

“It’s really a race as to which one will happen first. I think for the sake of democracy, just as Speaker Pelosi said, I’d rather see it done at the ballot box, but we’re not going to shirk our responsibility.” Swalwell added.

Earlier Thursday, in an interview with NBC, new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to rule out the possibility of impeachment.

“Well we have to wait and see what happens with the Mueller report. We shouldn’t be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn’t avoid impeachment for a political reason. We just have to see how it comes,” Pelosi said.

In addition, Georgia Rep Hank Johnson, a Congressman voted most clueless by congressional staffers, delivered a speech comparing Trump to Hitler, and yesterday doubled down on the comments.

The Witch Hunt continues.