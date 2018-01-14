Democrats Condemn Alleged ‘S**hole’ Remark as Racist, Prop Up Eugenics-Based Planned Parenthood

Democrats are once again calling President Donald Trump “racist” over an alleged remark attributed to him during immigration talks, yet they continue to wholeheartedly embrace an organization that aborts predominantly black and Hispanic babies.

The “s***hole” remarks were first reported by the Washington Post on Thursday, and attributed to “several people briefed on the meeting” and “people familiar with the meeting,” Breitbart News reported.

According to the report, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) claimed:

In the course of [Trump’s] comments, he said things that were hate-filled, vile and racist. l use those words advisingly, I understand how powerful they are. I cannot believe that in the history of the White House and that Oval Office any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday.

Yet, Durbin and his party continue to prop up Planned Parenthood – an organization that is now under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice following allegations of profiteering from the body parts of babies aborted in its clinics.

About 59 million abortions have been performed in the country since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, nearly 18 million of them on black babies. As Breitbart News has reported, the Alan Guttmacher Institute – a pro-abortion rights group – has also provided data showing that about 30 percent of all abortions in the U.S. are performed on black women, with another 25 percent performed on Hispanic women.

Read more