Democrats Continue To Target Flynn

Former US attorneys are plotting to go after Flynn again in the not-too-distant future.

Just when you thought General Michael Flynn was getting exonerated from the FBI’s trumped-up charges, former US attorneys are pressuring Judge Sullivan to not dismiss the case.

According to sources, Obama appointed former US Attorney from North Dakota Tim Purdon is working with other Democrat-leaning attorney’s to get U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis, who presided over Paul Manifort’s case, to intervene.

Meanwhile, Democrats are pushing for mail in ballots, voting by app, online absentee ballot requests, no voter ID requirements, no registration requirements, therefore, no checks-and-balances to protect the integrity of the 2020 election. Knowing that Trump could likely win reelection, these tactics may serve to steal the House and Senate seats needed to guarantee a successful impeachment.

Bottom line, we better get out there, vote, and make sure our elections are secure or we’re going to wake up living in a Democrat Dystopia.

