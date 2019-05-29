Democrats Demand Trump Impeachment After Mueller Says No Collusion in Speech

Congressional Democrats are determined to impeach President Trump despite Special Counsel Mueller’s rare public statement reaffirming no collusion with the Russian government.

All the usual suspects who have been calling for Trump’s impeachment since his swearing-in, including Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) and even many 2020 presidential candidates, have doubled down, citing Mueller’s remark that only Congress could indict a sitting president.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who twice had introduced articles of impeachment that later failed, didn’t even wait to hear Mueller’s remarks — he made up his mind years ago.

Notably absent from these impeachment calls are the Democrat leadership, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, likely because they understand that pursuing impeachment would be political suicide for their party.

Pelosi in particular has been trying to tamp down her caucus’s yearning for impeachment after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other 2020 presidential candidates have pushed for it over the last few months.

She even went as far to say that Trump was “goading” her caucus into impeaching him so he’d win the 2020 presidential election.

“Trump — I use his name — Trump is goading us to impeach him,” she said earlier this month. “That’s what he’s doing. Every single day, he’s just like taunting, taunting, taunting.”

Trump responded to Mueller’s latest public statement, saying the “case is closed!”

Democrats in congress are refusing to give up on their illegitimate investigations against President Trump. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex to discuss the uphill battle for the President and solutions to defeat this coup before it’s too late.


