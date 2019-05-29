Democrats Demand Trump Impeachment After Mueller Says No Collusion in Speech

Congressional Democrats are determined to impeach President Trump despite Special Counsel Mueller’s rare public statement reaffirming no collusion with the Russian government.

All the usual suspects who have been calling for Trump’s impeachment since his swearing-in, including Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) and even many 2020 presidential candidates, have doubled down, citing Mueller’s remark that only Congress could indict a sitting president.

Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump – and we will do so. No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law. https://t.co/w61a8rRQeK — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 29, 2019

Mueller’s statement makes clear what those who have read his report know: It is an impeachment referral, and it’s up to Congress to act. They should. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 29, 2019

Mueller made clear Trump is NOT exonerated and that AG Barr is a liar. Mueller did his job now it's time for Congress to do its job. No more hiding behind the special counsel. Enough is enough. It's time to #ImpeachTrump. We can't wait for 2020. The time is NOW! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 29, 2019

Mueller is playing a game of Taboo with Congress. His word is “impeach.” https://t.co/mS4K8faLCw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 29, 2019

What Robert Mueller basically did was return an impeachment referral. Now it is up to Congress to hold this president accountable. We need to start impeachment proceedings. It's our constitutional obligation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 29, 2019

There must be consequences, accountability, and justice. The only way to ensure that is to begin impeachment proceedings. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 29, 2019

This Administration has continued to stonewall Congress’s oversight. Beginning impeachment proceedings is the only path forward. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

Robert Mueller made it clear that the OLC opinion prevented him from indicting the President for obstruction. Trump will continue to stymie Congressional investigations. It is time for the House to open an impeachment inquiry. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) May 29, 2019

Mueller made clear this morning that his investigation now lays at the feet of Congress. No one is above the law—Congress should begin an impeachment inquiry. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 29, 2019

The Special Counsel’s work is done. I thank him and his staff for their service to our country. Now it is time for Congress to do its job. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) May 29, 2019

"If we had confidence the President did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

-Robert Mueller#ImpeachmentInquiryNow — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) May 29, 2019

Mueller did his job. Now it’s time to do ours. Impeachment hearings should begin tomorrow. https://t.co/9za3s0pqOA — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 29, 2019

.@RepMikeQuigley on Mueller: it is clear he left it to congress to do this – now it becomes a legal and a political matter — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) May 29, 2019

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who twice had introduced articles of impeachment that later failed, didn’t even wait to hear Mueller’s remarks — he made up his mind years ago.

Catch me LIVE on @CNN with @donlemon at 10 PM CST/11 PM ET discussing impeachment. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) May 28, 2019

Notably absent from these impeachment calls are the Democrat leadership, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, likely because they understand that pursuing impeachment would be political suicide for their party.

Pelosi in particular has been trying to tamp down her caucus’s yearning for impeachment after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other 2020 presidential candidates have pushed for it over the last few months.

She even went as far to say that Trump was “goading” her caucus into impeaching him so he’d win the 2020 presidential election.

“Trump — I use his name — Trump is goading us to impeach him,” she said earlier this month. “That’s what he’s doing. Every single day, he’s just like taunting, taunting, taunting.”

Trump responded to Mueller’s latest public statement, saying the “case is closed!”

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

