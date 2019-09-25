Democrats Did The Exact Same Thing They Are Now Trying to Impeach Trump For

Democrats did the exact same thing they are now trying to impeach President Trump for when they wrote to the Ukrainian government last year urging them to continue investigations into Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia.

Yesterday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the mere possibility Trump had asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden was enough to trigger an impeachment inquiry.

The inquiry was launched despite the fact that no quid pro quo was offered and Biden himself bragging that he forced Ukraine to remove a prosecutor who was looking into a firm on whose board his son, Hunter Biden, was serving, by threatening to withdraw $1 billion in U.S. aid.

However, last year Democrats did the very same thing they accuse Trump of doing if not worse by threatening to withdraw aid if Ukraine dropped its investigation into ultimately fallacious claims of ‘Russian collusion’.

“It got almost no attention, but in May [2018], CNN reported that Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) wrote a letter to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko, expressing concern at the closing of four investigations they said were critical to the Mueller probe,” writes Marc Thiessen.

“In the letter, they implied that their support for U.S. assistance to Ukraine was at stake. Describing themselves as “strong advocates for a robust and close relationship with Ukraine,” the Democratic senators declared, “We have supported [the] capacity-building process and are disappointed that some in Kyiv appear to have cast aside these [democratic] principles to avoid the ire of President Trump,” before demanding Lutsenko “reverse course and halt any efforts to impede cooperation with this important investigation.”

As ever with Democrats, it’s one rule for them and another for the rest of us.

