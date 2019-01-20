Democrats Dismiss Trump’s Political Concession, Demand More

Democrats immediately rejected President Donald Trump’s offer of a work-permit amnesty for one million registered migrants in exchange for 230 miles of new border wall.

The rejection came even though Trump’s offer angered his base by trading a DACA temporary amnesty for a wall.

Also, Trump did not ask for the reform of the many catch-and-release rules which allow the cartels to profitably smuggle hundreds of thousands of poor migrants into the U.S. labor market, welfare rolls, and U.S. K-12 schools.

The speech came after Trump had offered a series of smaller concessions in closed-door negotiations since Christmas.

Democrats quickly dismissed the amnesty offer.

Sen. Chuck Schumer also rejected the compromise, saying, “offering some protections back in exchange for the wall is not a compromise but more hostage taking.”

With his statement on the #TrumpShutdown, it’s clear President @realDonaldTrump realizes that by closing the government and hurting so many American workers and their families, he has put himself and the country in an untenable position. pic.twitter.com/u1XsWb4KBt — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 19, 2019

