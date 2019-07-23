Democrats’ Equality Act Could See Repeat Of Canada’s Transgender Genital Waxing Dispute

A high-profile dispute in Canada over whether a transgender activist can force women’s waxing salons to handle male genitalia could be repeated in the United States if a Democratic bill becomes law.

The Equality Act, which the House passed in May with unanimous support from Democrats, would make “gender identity” a protected category under federal anti-discrimination laws, as it is in Canada. The bill’s text specifically states that salons would be affected under the law.

“The Equality Act, by adding ‘gender identity’ as a protected classification in federal civil rights law, could be used by activists to legally harass women who do not want to wax male private parts—regardless of whether those male private parts are attached to people who ‘identity’ as men or women,” Ryan Anderson, a senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

That’s the case in Canada, where transgender activist Jessica Yaniv filed a dozen complaints against women’s waxing salons, alleging discrimination on the basis of gender identity because female salon employees declined to wax male genitalia. The complaints are currently before a human rights tribunal in Vancouver, which has yet to deliver a ruling.

