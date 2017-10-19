Democrats, Fake News Media Exploit Sgt. La David Johnson's Death to Smear Trump

CNN and the rest of the mainstream media would have us believe that President Donald Trump called the widow of the late Sgt. La David Johnson to abuse her by telling her that her husband bore responsibility for his own death — that “he knew what he signed up for,” in the words of Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-CA), who was somehow present in a limousine when the call was taken on a speakerphone.

It is an entirely bizarre premise that could only be believed by those blinded by their hatred for Trump — including Wilson, who has been pushing for Trump’s impeachment.

Jake Tapper is among the conspiratorially-minded. That became clear during Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s The Lead, in which he led the show with a recap of Trump’s supposed history of “attacking Gold Star families,” as the chyron read, beginning with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and continuing through the infamous Khizr Khan.

What Tapper conveniently failed to remember is that in each of these cases, the families attacked Trump first in a nakedly political fashion. McCain began the feud when called Trump supporters “crazies” in July 2015. Khan waved a Constitution at Trump from the rostrum at the Democratic National Convention. And now Johnson is being used by Democrats to attack Trump — turning what was, at worst, a misunderstanding into a political axe.

