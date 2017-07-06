Democrats’ Fearmongering Over Medicaid Ignores Just How Bad the Program Is

Die-hard Obamacare defenders are out in force to protest Republican repeal efforts.

The protesters are falsely claiming the repeal will gut Medicaid, causing frail, indigent seniors to be evicted from nursing homes. It’s sheer demagoguery.

But even these phony claims could have redeeming value if they get the public to take a closer look at nursing homes and see the filth, rampant infections, and neglect—conditions routinely tolerated by our indifferent public officials.

Indifference is the real culprit, not inadequate Medicaid money.

For example, New York state pays among the highest Medicaid rates in the nation—yet also tolerates some of the worst conditions. A shocking 40 percent of nursing homes in New York provide inferior care, according to federal ratings.

That’s worse than 39 other states.

Nationwide, one-third of nursing home residents suffer serious, often permanent, injuries due to neglect, according to a federal inspector general report.

