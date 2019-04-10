Democrats Freak Out Over AG Barr's Obama 'Spying' Comments

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Democrats are in a full-blown panic after Attorney General William Barr confirmed that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential race.

Prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were furious over Barr’s remarks during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

“He is the Attorney General of the United States, not the attorney general of Donald Trump,” Pelosi said, adding that he’s gone “off the rails.”

Schumer said the Attorney General was obligated to “retract his statement immediately.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.J) said Barr’s remarks contract DOJ testimony, so it must be false.

Sen. Mark Warner (Va.), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, claimed that Obama spying on Trump was a “debunked conspiracy theory.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) called Barr’s confirmation of Obama spying “dangerous.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman “Shifty” Adam Schiff (Calif.) said Barr’s comments somehow strike a “destructive blow” to America’s democracy.

The mainstream media pundits are also melting down, with Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin calling for Barr to be impeached.

To make matters worse for the Democrats and media establishment, President Trump on Wednesday called the “attempted coup” against him by the Deep State actors “treason.”

Twitter: 

Former president Obama’s administration did in fact spy on the Trump campaign according to testimony from Attorney General William Bar before congress. Owen breaks down this “shocking” news to the democrats.


Related Articles

'THANK YOU, WORKING HARD!': Trump Touts Higher Approval Rating Than Obama

‘THANK YOU, WORKING HARD!’: Trump Touts Higher Approval Rating Than Obama

U.S. News
Comments
Schumer: A Mother Can Choose Abortion ‘Before That Moment Before the Child Is Born’

Schumer: A Mother Can Choose Abortion ‘Before That Moment Before the Child Is Born’

U.S. News
Comments

Candace Owens Flips The Script At Dem Hearing On White Nationalism: The ‘Goal’ Here Is to Scare Minorities Into Supporting Censorship

U.S. News
comments

MSNBC: Trump Firing People Equates To ‘Violence’

U.S. News
comments

Islamic Terrorist Behind Planned Maryland Truck Attack Wanted to Kill as Many “Disbelievers” as Possible

U.S. News
comments

Comments