Democrats Freak Out Over AG Barr's Obama 'Spying' Comments

Democrats are in a full-blown panic after Attorney General William Barr confirmed that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential race.

Prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were furious over Barr’s remarks during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

“He is the Attorney General of the United States, not the attorney general of Donald Trump,” Pelosi said, adding that he’s gone “off the rails.”

Nancy Pelosi comments “going off the rails” to Attorney General Barr's testimony https://t.co/aYIcGo5zvO pic.twitter.com/4Fv1QiNmsY — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2019

Schumer said the Attorney General was obligated to “retract his statement immediately.”

AG Barr admitted he had no evidence to support his claim that spying on the Trump campaign “did occur.” AG Barr must retract his statement immediately or produce specific evidence to back it up. Perpetuating conspiracy theories is beneath the office of the Attorney General. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 10, 2019

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.J) said Barr’s remarks contract DOJ testimony, so it must be false.

These comments directly contradict what DOJ previously told us. I’ve asked DOJ to brief us immediately. In the meantime, the AG still owes us the full Mueller report. #ReleaseTheReport https://t.co/DFOP5igcnO — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 10, 2019

Sen. Mark Warner (Va.), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, claimed that Obama spying on Trump was a “debunked conspiracy theory.”

Mr. Barr knows how counter-intel investigations work. He knows there was ample evidence of Russian attempts to infiltrate the Trump campaign and that the FBI took lawful action to stop it. Giving a wink and a nod to this long-debunked “spying” conspiracy theory is irresponsible. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 10, 2019

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) called Barr’s confirmation of Obama spying “dangerous.”

As Barr admitted, there is absolutely no evidence that our nation’s own law enforcement officers did anything unlawful during their investigation into Russian meddling in our democracy. To recklessly suggest otherwise is deeply offensive—& worse, it is dangerous. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 10, 2019

House Intelligence Committee Chairman “Shifty” Adam Schiff (Calif.) said Barr’s comments somehow strike a “destructive blow” to America’s democracy.

The casual suggestion by the nation’s top law enforcement officer of “spying” may please Donald Trump, who rails against a “deep state coup,” but it strikes another destructive blow to our democratic institutions. The hardworking men and women at the DOJ and FBI deserve better. https://t.co/7kJfsU8Rv0 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 10, 2019

The mainstream media pundits are also melting down, with Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin calling for Barr to be impeached.

Having in its back pocket the power of impeachment might go a long way toward encouraging Mnuchin to comply. https://t.co/kPIyLvHq2t — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 10, 2019

Washington warned that the “spirit of party…opens the door to foreign influence and corruption…Thus the policy and the will of one country are subjected to the…will of another.” Barr is a modern example of this danger, which our founders foresaw and we too often dismiss. https://t.co/SmiGvBu8Ga — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) April 10, 2019

Barr delivered the headlines Trump asked for. https://t.co/O7N2ZkqMYT pic.twitter.com/fhNZ7Fiw6M — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 10, 2019

Opinion: William Barr is a Trump toady https://t.co/PWAsiAt0tE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 10, 2019

To make matters worse for the Democrats and media establishment, President Trump on Wednesday called the “attempted coup” against him by the Deep State actors “treason.”

President Trump: "This was an attempted coup. This was an attempted takedown of a President and we beat them. We beat them. So the Mueller report, when they talk about obstruction, we fight back." https://t.co/NmUYzgZCSX pic.twitter.com/IWZaRQW8GI — The Hill (@thehill) April 10, 2019

