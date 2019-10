Aside from two Democrats who voted nay, House Democrats voted 232-142 for overwhelming hypocrisy in their third attempt to take out President Trump by authorizing an impeachment inquiry.

The left has no idea how bad they’ve messed up.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!