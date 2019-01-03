Democrats Insert Language to Expand Abortion into Bill to End Shutdown

House Democrats made the expansion of abortion one of their first orders of business in a bill that seeks to end the partial government shutdown.

The spending bill – to be voted on Thursday – would repeal a provision that bans non-governmental organizations – such as International Planned Parenthood – from providing or promoting abortions as a method of family planning overseas.

Known in the past as the Mexico City Policy, the provision is now known as the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance Policy, and was instituted by President Donald Trump shortly after his inauguration in January 2017. Abortion rights advocates simply refer to the provision as the “global gag rule.”

