Democrats Led By Nadler and Schiff Outraged at AG Barr Decision to Hold Press Conference

Image Credits: PBS.

Democrat politicians and their water-carrying media allies who helped spur the Mueller investigation for two years are furious about Attorney General Bill Barr and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein holding a press conference tomorrow (9:30am) shortly before releasing the Mueller report (11:00am).

The level of Democrat pearl-clutching over process is only exceeded by the transparency of their political demands to create a narrative.  It really is silly…

(Nadler)

(Schiff)


Tucker Carlson called out Media Matters for having chosen Joe Rogan as their latest target as they continue the march of leftist censorship. Alex jones exposes tyranny of those that seek to control free speech online.

(Jeffries)

(Haberman – New York Times)

(Kessler – Washington Post)


Related Articles

Trump: 'Dirty Cops' At FBI Paid 'Fake Dossier Author' Steele

Trump: ‘Dirty Cops’ At FBI Paid ‘Fake Dossier Author’ Steele

U.S. News
Comments
NXIVM Sex-Cult Prosecutors Have Evidence Of Illegal Clinton Campaign Contributions For "Political Influence"

NXIVM Sex-Cult Prosecutors Have Evidence Of Illegal Clinton Campaign Contributions For “Political Influence”

U.S. News
Comments

On heels of ‘Unplanned,’ Dem-majority MI county evicts Planned Parenthood after locals storm board meeting

U.S. News
comments

The Mainstream Media Is Hyping Up The Release Of The Mueller Report As If It Were Some Sort Of Key Historical Event

U.S. News
comments

Media Ignores US Hurricane Disaster, FEMA Abandons FL Panhandle

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments