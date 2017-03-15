Documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz exposes the Socialist country of Venezuela for the hellhole it is.

After asking citizens on the streets of NYC about their views on Socialism, Ami learned that many Americans think Socialism is wonderful and even prefer it to our current government model.

Horowitz decided to go to Venezuela, an infamous example of how Socialism can ruin a country, where he talked with people living in some of the most dangerous barrios in the world.

The Venezuelan people are literally fighting to stay alive every single day and they have a message for U.S. citizens who believe a Socialist state would improve the quality of life in America.

“No it doesn’t work here. It’s all a lie they tell us.”