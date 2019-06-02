Democrats Politicize Virginia Beach Shooting To Push Gun Control, Second Amendment Supporters Push Back

Many Democrats, including most 2020 presidential candidates, were quick to politicize the tragic mass shooting in Virginia Beach to push their gun control agenda, but Second Amendment supporters weren’t about to take any of it lying down.

News broke Friday that public utilities department engineer DeWayne Craddock, 40, allegedly used a .45-caliber handgun with a sound suppressor to murder 12 of his former colleagues, but all Democrats needed was news of a mass shooting to echo their calls for gun control.

11 innocent lives cut down. 11 more futures denied. When will we finally say enough is enough? It’s long past time to hold our leaders accountable. Jill and I are heartbroken that more American families are suffering tonight in Virginia Beach. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2019

Jane and I are grieving for the victims in Virginia Beach and their families. The days of the NRA controlling Congress and writing our gun laws must end. Congress must listen to the American people and pass gun safety legislation. This sickening gun violence must stop. https://t.co/iSAtYWg7HH — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 31, 2019

Heartbroken for the victims and their families of the Virginia Beach shooting and grateful for the first responders on the scene. This senseless act of violence should not be normal. Too many communities have been shattered by gun violence — we cannot continue to stand idly by. https://t.co/JC4L7glGtE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 31, 2019

I am praying for the victims of the shooting in Virginia Beach and their families. Yet another horrific tragedy that reminds us how much work needs to be done to address gun violence in America. This cannot continue. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 1, 2019

