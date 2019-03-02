Democrats Prepare Congressional Hearings over Trump Saying ‘Fake News’

Congressional Democrats are planning to hold hearings about President Trump’s criticisms of establishment news outlets, according to a new report.

Bloomberg News reports that the House Judiciary Committee, which is currently led by Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), will seek to investigate Trump calling the media “fake news” and “enemies of the people.”

“The committee will study whether such actions either reflect or blur the Constitution’s separation of powers,” the report states.

The president’s repeated declarations that the “fake news” media is the “enemy of the people” has indeed upset many Democrats and media figures.

Possible 2020 hopeful and media darling Beto O’Rourke used the line to attack Trump and Republicans in 2018, accusing him of inciting violence against the media.

