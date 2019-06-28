Democrats Push Immigration Policies That Amount To Open Borders In Second Debate

There’s one clear policy takeaway from the second Democratic debate in Miami on Thursday night — the Democratic candidates are pushing for de facto open borders.

In a stunning moment, every single candidate on stage, including the leaders of the pack — former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders — raised their hands to signal their support for government-run health care that covers illegal immigrants. The move was particularly notable for Biden, since former President Barack Obama made a point of assuring voters his healthcare plan would not cover illegal immigrants.

“You cannot let people who are sick, no matter where they come from, no matter what their status, go uncovered,” Biden said, when asked to explain the change in policy. “You can’t do that. It’s just going to be taken care of, period. You have to. It’s the humane thing to do.”

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg expressed similar reasoning, then pivoted to saying that the illegal immigrants already in the country should have a pathway to citizenship — a policy no one on stage opposed.

“This is not about a handout,” he said of covering illegal immigrants with state-funded health care. “This is an insurance program. And we do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care. But, of course, the real problem is we shouldn’t have 11 million undocumented people with no pathway to citizenship.”

