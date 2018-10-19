The establishment is telling Americans Trump is promoting violence against the media, providing an environment ripe for a false flag attack to frame the patriot movement ahead of midterms.
Watch Live: Democrats Pushing Narrative Trump is Going To Cause Violence Against Media Ahead of False Flag
It’s clear the establishment is trying to set up conservatives and nationalists with violence 18 days from midterms, meaning it’s more critical than ever to get this information out
Image Credits: Scott Olson / Staff / Getty.