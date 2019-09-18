Democrats' Red Flag Gun Laws to Disarm Rural Gun Owners, Not Gang Members

Democrats voted against “red-flagging” known gang members, choosing instead to use the controversial gun control method to disarm rural Americans.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) joined Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night to explain how his amendment that proposed applying a red-flag to anyone law enforcement labels a gang member was shut down by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee.

Since gang members make up 80% of gun homicides in the United States, it only makes sense to include them on the red-flag list.

Buck made it clear that he does not want to pass any red-flag gun laws in the first place, but did say if it passes “it should apply to the most dangerous people in America.”

Tucker asked Buck, “How could anybody possibly be for a red-flag law that doesn’t apply to gang members?”

The Colorado Republican responded, saying, “For one thing, I think the Democrats are trying to disarm rural America, and the second thing is I don’t think they’re serious about gun violence.”

This comes as 2020 Democrat presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris openly push for the confiscation of semi-automatic rifles.

A gun store offering a Beto O’Rourke gun sale sold out in a matter of hours.

