Democrats & Republicans Party in Israel After Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly 'Commits Suicide'

Image Credits: Mark Neiman/GPO.

As the Jeffrey Epstein “suicide” scandal was exploding on social media, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy announced he and dozens of other members of congress arrived in Israel for an all-expense-paid trip.

You can see the whole gang in that last picture grinning from ear to ear.

Steny Hoyer and 41 other Democrats started their all-expense-paid extravaganza earlier this week:

Incidentally, Epstein has extensive connections to Israel and was regularly visited by former Israeli Prime Minister and head of Israeli Military Intelligence, Ehud Barak.

Epstein was allegedly funded by pro-Israel billionaire Les Wexner, who owns Victoria’s Secret.

Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, is the daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, who has been dubbed “Israel’s Superspy.”

Maxwell died under mysterious circumstances at age 68 after “going overboard from his yacht” and was buried on the Mount of Olives in Israel with then Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir and President Chaim Herzog and other elites attending his funeral.

Gordon Thomas and Martin Dillon state in their 2002 book, “Robert Maxwell: Israel’s Superspy,” that evidence shows the Mossad ordered Robert Maxwell’s assassination after he piled up mountains of debt and outlived his usefulness.

Small world!


Epstein Told People Someone Tried To Kill Him

Epstein Told People Someone Tried To Kill Him

Report: Guards Did Not Make Required Checks On Epstein

Report: Guards Did Not Make Required Checks On Epstein

Green on Epstein Death: 'We Need to See the Video Immediately'

Washington Post's Carol Leonnig: 'People Close to Epstein Fear He Was Murdered'

Biden Says He Was Vice President During the Parkland Shooting Which Occurred Two Years After He Left Office [Updated, With Video]

