Democrats & Republicans Party in Israel After Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly 'Commits Suicide'

As the Jeffrey Epstein “suicide” scandal was exploding on social media, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy announced he and dozens of other members of congress arrived in Israel for an all-expense-paid trip.

BREAKING / NBC NEWS: JEFFREY EPSTEIN IS DEAD, FOUR OFFICIALS SAY. THEY SAY HE DIED BY SUICIDE. REPORTED W/ @jonathan4ny — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 10, 2019

Photos show Jeffrey Epstein as he's wheeled into Downtown Hospital https://t.co/SICqKfCUNS pic.twitter.com/iPJB6xnPtR — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2019

Just arrived in Israel with dozens of other members of Congress—Republican and Democrat. We are here to show unity in our support for Israel and her people. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/rIUvAQIkZQ — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 10, 2019

You can see the whole gang in that last picture grinning from ear to ear.

Today on AIEF missions, 70+ members of Congress (Democrats and Republicans) went to the West Bank and the city of Bethlehem. https://t.co/Wgm1q8BXkT — AIPAC (@AIPAC) August 10, 2019

Steny Hoyer and 41 other Democrats started their all-expense-paid extravaganza earlier this week:

Hoyer and 41 Democrats visit Israel on AIPAC-affiliated junket that violates 'spirit as well as the letter of the law' https://t.co/AEG78jQ6Sa — Stephen Kinzer (@stephenkinzer) August 6, 2019

"If you look at the people who joined this trip, you’ll see many people from swing districts for whom it’s important to be seen as pro-Israeli"https://t.co/MqXIP0sepV — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) August 8, 2019

“I think this is the pro-Israel stream in the Democratic Party, which is the mainstream of the party, reasserting itself and saying that while we respect the grassroots in our party, they can’t speak for us, particularly not on Israel.” https://t.co/b494ffY488 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 5, 2019

Incidentally, Epstein has extensive connections to Israel and was regularly visited by former Israeli Prime Minister and head of Israeli Military Intelligence, Ehud Barak.

The former Prime Minister of Israel and head of Israeli Military Intelligence, Ehud Barak, would "often" crash at Jeffrey Epstein's apartment building in New York's Upper East Side, according to Epstein's neighbors. https://t.co/Evt6cFVtu6 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) August 7, 2019

Epstein was allegedly funded by pro-Israel billionaire Les Wexner, who owns Victoria’s Secret.

Reports: Jeffrey Epstein 'Purchased' Underage Slavic Girl As 'Sex Slave'; Ties to Billionaire Les Wexner Run Deephttps://t.co/OUMyV156sc — Bubba Rogowski (@RogowskiBubba) July 29, 2019

Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, is the daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, who has been dubbed “Israel’s Superspy.”

Jeffrey Epstein's madame was Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of Robert Maxwell – a Mossad Agent. What are the odds Epstein was also working for Mossad? I mean the guy was blackmailing the top politicians/businessmen in the USA via underage sex. https://t.co/alUurM2eVb — JillColtonReturns (@JillColtonFree) July 7, 2019

Maxwell died under mysterious circumstances at age 68 after “going overboard from his yacht” and was buried on the Mount of Olives in Israel with then Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir and President Chaim Herzog and other elites attending his funeral.

Gordon Thomas and Martin Dillon state in their 2002 book, “Robert Maxwell: Israel’s Superspy,” that evidence shows the Mossad ordered Robert Maxwell’s assassination after he piled up mountains of debt and outlived his usefulness.

Small world!