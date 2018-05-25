Democrats Root Against North Korea Summit

The possibility of the nuclear disarmament summit between North Korea and the United States is becoming a game of chicken.

Yesterday all bets were off the table and the creepy sniveling ridicule of the get nothingdoneocrats had begun to waft its stench into the halls of the Republic.

Now, the historic summit is seeing promise yet again.

The summit is no less than a world-changing possibility.

Will it be a bipartisan effort or will the left attempt to derail the will of the American people yet again?