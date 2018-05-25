Democrats Root Against North Korea Summit

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

The possibility of the nuclear disarmament summit between North Korea and the United States is becoming a game of chicken.

Yesterday all bets were off the table and the creepy sniveling ridicule of the get nothingdoneocrats had begun to waft its stench into the halls of the Republic.

Now, the historic summit is seeing promise yet again.

The summit is no less than a world-changing possibility.

Will it be a bipartisan effort or will the left attempt to derail the will of the American people yet again?


Related Articles

Gunman In Oklahoma Restaurant Killed By Armed Civilian

Gunman In Oklahoma Restaurant Killed By Armed Civilian

U.S. News
Comments
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signals Support for Two Gun Control Measures

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signals Support for Two Gun Control Measures

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Hollywood Liberals Give Stormy Daniels Key to City & Defend MS-13

U.S. News
Comments

SPYGATE: Trump Says Comey Was “Terrible And Corrupt”; “Inflicted Great Pain”

U.S. News
Comments

Rod Rosenstein to Face Off with GOP Lawmakers Amid Questions About FBI Informant

U.S. News
Comments

Comments