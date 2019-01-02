Democrats' Secret Weapon to Win in 2020...

The Democrats’ top paid strategists have finally figured out how to make their candidates appear relatable…

Live-streamed cooking videos.

The 2020 Dem primary is gonna be like a season of Top Chef America pic.twitter.com/cCni8gMC6m — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 1, 2019

*Inside DNC strategy meeting* "What can we do to better our outreach" "Guys I got it, every one needs to cook on insta live to get the youths." — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 1, 2019

Elizabeth Warren: “Hello youths. How do you do? Do you like beer?” pic.twitter.com/uK6mGFmbYs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 2, 2019

After Cortez’s live stream got good press, every Democrat appears to have followed.

Cooked New Year’s Day dinner with my best friend for our families. Black-eyed peas for good luck. Greens for prosperity. pic.twitter.com/i2U7w1FeDE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 2, 2019

This is the greatest outreach strategy since Hillary Clinton said she carries “hot sauce” in her bag!

How many millions of dollars did it cost their campaigns to come up with this brilliance?!