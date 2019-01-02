Democrats' Secret Weapon to Win in 2020...

The Democrats’ top paid strategists have finally figured out how to make their candidates appear relatable…

Live-streamed cooking videos.

After Cortez’s live stream got good press, every Democrat appears to have followed.

This is the greatest outreach strategy since Hillary Clinton said she carries “hot sauce” in her bag!

How many millions of dollars did it cost their campaigns to come up with this brilliance?!


Left-Wing Actress Hopes Louis CK is "Raped" and "Shot At," Twitter Does Nothing

Leftists Worried That Rand Paul Has Become Trump's Foreign Policy Advisor

An Inside Look At The Social Decay That Is Eating Away At America Like An Aggressive Form Of Cancer

Mitt Romney Attacks Trump For Moving to End Our Forever Wars

New Congress to 'study' reparations to 'repair some of the damage'

