Democrats Send Bombs To Infowars Headquarters! Operation Eritas

Democrats strike back! Globalists and leftists unite in their goal to destroy Alex Jones and Infowars as “bombs” have arrived at Infowars headquarters! Alex, Owen, and Rob expose the latest attack on patriots.

This heavy-handed satire was created to illustrate how the mainstream media can promote a false narrative with no evidence despite experts saying the exact opposite.

For example, the NYPD Commissioner admits the “expected explosive devices” are not a danger to the public.

Even the New York Times conceded the devices discovered showed hallmarks of fake explosives that are traditionally “depicted on television and in movies, rather than devices capable of detonating.”

Correspondingly, here’s a former Secret Service agent blasting Wednesday’s “bombs” as “intentionally amateurish” by saying they were only meant to terrorize and not detonate as the design looked like a caricature from a movie.

