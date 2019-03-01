Democrats Should Pay Reparations

Image Credits: Office of Nancy Pelosi / Wikimedia Commons.

Several Democrats running for president in 2020 are calling for some type of reparations for families of slaves.

Will Johnson suggests the Democrats should pay reparations for failing black communities.

Brighteon Version:


LA Passes Law Making Plastic Straws Only Available Upon Request At All Local Restaurants

Ilhan Omar Says She Does Not Recognize Venezuelan Interim President, Defying Dem Leadership, Western Governments

New Spokeswoman for Bernie Sanders Won’t be Able to Vote for Him in 2020 — She’s an Illegal Immigrant

Trump: Congress Needs To Read Cohen “Love Letter” Book Manuscript

What Does Planned Parenthood Do With Babies That Survive Abortions?

