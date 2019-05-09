Democrats Show Contempt For The American People

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

The Democrats are attempting to move the goal posts back onto the field. But the field is muddy and it’s unclear whether they realize which game is going to be played.

The Democrats have been frantically setting the table after realizing they put nothing on it, only to have the needler New York congressman Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler bring the Democratic Party message back to its modus operandi of bad craziness.

If the Democrats actually cared about fair and free elections and Russian election meddling, would they support Big Tech’s obvious 2020 election interference by banning the platforms of Trump’s base? Or continue their shallow impeachment narrative? A narrative that threatens the stability of the United States and the real issues Americans face.

YouTube mirror:


Facebook Co-Founder Says the Power Mark Zuckerberg Wields is "Unprecedented and Un-American"

Video: Trump Ruthlessly Mocks Democratic Presidential Candidates

