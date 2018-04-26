Democrats Silent on Highest Ranking Openly Gay Nominee Ever

Nine Democratic senators facing re-election in November in states President Donald Trump 18 won months ago remain silent on the nomination of Richard Grenell as U.S. Ambassador to Germany ahead of the final vote Thursday. Grenell, who is openly gay, would be, if confirmed, the highest ranking openly-gay U.S. government official ever to serve.

Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Bob Casey (D-PA), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Bill Nelson (D-FL), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), and Joe Donnelly (D-IN) all have yet to go on the record as to whether they will vote to confirm Grenell, who once worked as a Mitt Romney campaign spokesman after he served as communications director for then-U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton.

None of those Democratic senators’ offices have answered comment requests from Breitbart News when asked if they will vote for Grenell’s confirmation.

All are considered, to varying degrees, vulnerable to Republican challengers in the coming midterms.

Some more left wing Democrats have actively been holding up Grenell’s nomination. One vector of attack is Grenell’s alleged “misogyny,” gleaned by these detractors from now deleted tweets suggesting MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow “needs to take a breath and put on a necklace” and “Hillary [Clinton] is starting to look like Madeleine Albright.”

