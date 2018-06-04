Democrats Spend Big to Survive California’s ‘Jungle Primary’

Democrats are spending unprecedented sums on three southern California House races just so their candidates can come out of Tuesday’s “jungle primary” alive and compete in the general election.

National Democratic groups—including the National Democratic Congressional Committee, the House Majority PAC, and others—have spent an estimated $6 to $7 million on TV and direct mail on three key races, according to political operatives closely monitoring the media buys and expenditures.

National GOP groups, meanwhile, have focused most of their efforts on digital ad campaigns on Google, Facebook, and other social media sites, which are harder to track in terms of media buys but also far less expensive than TV.

The unusual scenario is playing out in Orange and northern San Diego counties, which have trended more liberal in recent years but still boast a significant GOP edge in voting registrations.

