Democrats Still Enforcing Jim Crow In The Year 2019?

Joe Biden and many other Democrats still follow the Jim Crow Laws without being direct about it.

Obama had the opportunity to work on prison reform but chose not to, instead putting blame on the Republicans.

Now that President Trump has done what no other president has done, the Democrats are trying to take credit for the work done under the Trump Administration.

What many people don’t know is that the Democrat Party is still the party of the KKK and Jim Crow, they have just figured out how to manipulate the masses.