Democrats Subpoena Secretary Pompeo as Part of Impeachment Inquiry

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to President Trump’s interactions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a report.

The subpoena, according to Politico, demands that Pompeo provide those documents by October 4.

The committee also plans to depose five State Department officials, including Kurt Volker, the administration’s special envoy to Ukraine, who reportedly arranged for Rudy Giuliani to meet with high-level Ukrainian officials. The committee also wants to meet with Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump removed as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) sent Pompeo a joint letter that warned his failure to comply with their subpoena “shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry.”

The depositions will reportedly take place between October 2 and October 10.



