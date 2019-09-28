Democrats Subpoena Secretary Pompeo as Part of Impeachment Inquiry

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Wiki.

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to President Trump’s interactions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a report.

The subpoena, according to Politico, demands that Pompeo provide those documents by October 4.

The committee also plans to depose five State Department officials, including Kurt Volker, the administration’s special envoy to Ukraine, who reportedly arranged for Rudy Giuliani to meet with high-level Ukrainian officials. The committee also wants to meet with Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump removed as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) sent Pompeo a joint letter that warned his failure to comply with their subpoena “shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry.”

The depositions will reportedly take place between October 2 and October 10.


Alex Jones and Robert Barnes break down the battle between the Chinese globalist model, and 1776 worldwide.

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

PJW on Louder With Crowder: YouTube Blacklist & Greta

PJW on Louder With Crowder: YouTube Blacklist & Greta

U.S. News
Comments
Rashida Tlaib Pushes "Impeach The Mother*****r" T-Shirts

Rashida Tlaib Pushes “Impeach The Mother*****r” T-Shirts

U.S. News
Comments

Here’s what will get you blocked by AOC on Twitter

U.S. News
comments

Intel Community Quietly Scrapped Requirement For “First-Hand Knowledge” Before CIA ‘Rumorblower’ Relied On Hearsay

U.S. News
comments

Hannity: Democrats Have ‘Declared War’ on Trump and His Supporters

U.S. News
comments

Comments