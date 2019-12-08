Democrats 'Summoning the DEMON of Political Violence' -- Next Phase of Their Criminal Coup Will Unleash Blood in the Streets

Democrats are “summoning the demon of political violence,” meaning they are taking active steps right now that will result in blood spilling onto the streets of America. And they are doing it willfully. This is the outcome they want (see below for why). Essentially, Democrats operate from the rule that if they can’t control society, they will destroy it.

To understand how this is going to happen, recognize that elections are a civil replacement for political violence. Before elections and democracy emerged, the rulers of nations were largely determined by who could kill their political enemies and seize power. For millennia, nearly every national ruler was a mass murderer, since obtaining political power required killing anyone who stood in their way.

Elections sought to make the process of regime change more civil, allowing the people to choose their representatives in a system of voting that, to function in a civil manner, requires all participants to agree to the outcome of the vote, even if their favored candidate loses.

Similarly, the brutality of violence was also supposed to be replaced by a fair, transparent justice system where no person is above the law and every person receives the same rights when accused: The right to face your accuser, the right to call witnesses in your defense, the right to cross examine the prosecution’s witnesses, and so on.

Democrats have abandoned every pillar of civil society

The reason this is important to understand is because Democrats have thrown these pillars of civil society out the window in their desperation to destroy Trump and overthrow America, turning it into an authoritarian regime run by a twisted combination of techno-fascists (like Google and Twitter) conspiring with deep state operatives who despise the Constitution. Together, they have silenced free speech in America, deprived the President of the United States any shred of due process (in the treasonous Schiff impeachment trials) and sought to nullify the will of the People who voted for Trump in 2016.

Democrats, in other words, have abandoned the rule of law and the pillars of civility that hold civil society together. By doing this, they are begging for a return to the brutality of political violence, almost as if they are saying that since elections no longer matter, and the rule of law is no longer in existence, and the press is no longer free or fair, it’s okay in their minds for people to just start killing each other to determine who holds power.

I call this treacherous action by the Dems “summoning the demon of political violence,” and it’s exactly what Democrats are doing. You can hear my full explanation of the reckless, dangerous actions of the Democrats in this podcast from Brighteon.com:

Consider the fact, too, that Democrats have also abandoned the idea of a fair and honest press, whose role in society is to question power and serve as the voice of the people. Instead, today’s media giants function as nothing more than CIA-run anti-America, anti-liberty propaganda distribution hubs that are overtly complicit in treason against the United States of America. They have become the enemy of the people rather than their defenders, and every so-called “journalist” who has taken part in this coup should be arrested, charged with treason and imprisoned.

Democrats absolutely will not stop until they have mass murdered their political opponents

It’s now clear that Democrats, fueled by the bloodlust of media-hyped hatred and insanity, will not stop until they have murdered all Christians, conservatives, Trump supporters and gun owners across America.

They’ve already decided they cannot coexist with anyone they hate — hence all the censorship and de-platforming — and what they really want is the extermination of those they hate.

The State of Virginia is gearing up to attempt that in 2020 by criminalizing all Virginians who currently own legal firearms such as AR-15s. Why would the government of Virginia seek to confiscate all such weapons from the law-abiding citizens of Virginia? Simply stated, it’s because the Democrat-led government of Virginia plans to do something that citizens might shoot them for carrying out.

That plan, of course, is the complete extermination of all political opponents, which is consistent with the idea that Democrats have now abandoned the very pillars of civil society. Democrats — who also fully support infanticide and the murder of their own children, by the way — are openly demanding the murder of President Trump and the mass killing of his supporters. They demand violence, and they prove it by rejecting the replacement for violence… i.e. fair and free elections, a free press and due process for all citizens.

We are now living in a “post-civil society”

Due to these malicious actions by Democrats, the techno-fascists, the fake news media operatives and the deep state, we are now living in a post-civil society. Democrats have collapsed the rule of law. No conservative can expect any fair trial in any court across America, even as illegal aliens who openly murder Americans will be set free by corrupt, left-leaning judges. A radical Leftists who offered to pay $500 to anyone who carried out the murder of an ICE agent was just set free by a federal judge, for example, after the judge cited the man’s “free speech” rights. Yet when a conservative expresses a dissenting view in the name of “free speech,” that conservative is instantly de-platformed, censored, slandered and often threatened with physical violence by lunatic Leftists.

America’s rule of law has already collapsed. The DOJ is a joke. The Trump administration does nothing to stop the coordinated, politically motivated censorship of law-abiding Americans who love their country. The courts are rigged and the FBI is America’s No. 1 terrorist organization that quite literally plans and carries out more acts of terrorism on U.S. soil than any other group in existence.

We are living under the Fourth Reich rule of insane tyrants, and now the Democrats want blood to spill in the streets for the simple reason that they can blame the chaos on Trump and call for a “return to civility” by pushing the people to elect a Democrat.

We are living in truly insane times, dominated by insane lunatics who seek power at all costs. Rep. Adam Schiff recently acquired the phone records of a journalist named John Solomon, and there isn’t a single left-wing media “reporter” who has expressed even a tiny sliver of outrage over that fact. Yet can you imagine the incessant screaming and outrage if, let’s say, President Trump acquired the phone records of a NYT reporter? That would be immediate “grounds for impeachment,” we’d be told. But when Adam Schiff does it, there’s complete silence from the left-wing media.

That’s because every left-wing reporter, without exception, has abandoned journalism and now functions as a seditious traitor to suppress real news and fabricate fake news to destroy Trump and overthrow America. There isn’t a single exception to this in the establishment media.

Democrats are begging for violence… and they should be careful what they wish for

What Democrats may not yet realize is that they are pushing the American people to the breaking point, where taking defensive action to defend the Republic becomes the only remaining option to save ourselves (and our nation) from despotic, lawless tyranny.

Perhaps this is their plan, for any chaos that erupts will be immediately blamed on “white nationalists” and Trump supporters, thanks to the lying left-wing media.

But what if the radical Left has miscalculated? What if, theoretically, a spontaneous uprising of America-loving patriots defeats CNN, Google, Facebook, Twitter, MSNBC and every traitor who has taken part in the attempted criminal coup against the United States of America? Although I never recommend violence as the answer the political differences, the Democrats are begging for a return to the brutality of “uncivil discourse,” where elections, free speech and the rule of law are utterly obliterated. In that vacuum, Democrats must know, violence will inevitably rise up as the default system of determining the future of our nation.

And a backlash against the tyranny, insanity and lawlessness of the Democrats may be far more motivated than they possibly imagined, perhaps even involving coordinated teams of patriots taking out the power grid substations that surround liberal cities, plunging those cities (and their tech companies) into darkness and chaos (which seems to be what Democrats are begging for).

This is the exact theoretical scenario I warned about in a March, 2019 piece entitled, “ANALYSIS: Why the treasonous Left will suffer a brutal loss in the coming civil war as power, water and food supply lines are cut by rural patriots defending America.” That article cites Matt Bracken from AmericanPartisan.org, who writes:

And once this vicious civil war is in full swing, the odds are high that the power grid itself will become the target of ten thousand attacks. In such a fluid crazy-quilt battlespace as an all-out dirty civil war, shared infrastructure lines will run through both friendly and enemy territory. Every faction will have a veto on their downstream enemy’s power grid and water supply. Food supplies that today are trucked from hundreds or thousands of miles away will disappear in this dangerous environment. Brainwashed Dunning-Kruger Democrats and their FACLI reinforcements might not enjoy living around evil and oppressive white devils very much today, but they are going to enjoy life without electricity, food, and clean drinking water even less. They will discover that it’s much easier to turn Minneapolis into Mogadishu than the reverse.

My own analysis of that scenario continues:

Bracken calls it a “dirty civil war,” and by that, he means it’s messy and chaotic. What Bracken recognizes is that cities rapidly become uninhabitable without power, water and food. And cutting off those supply lines to the cities is a relatively simple matter for determined patriots working to take their country back from the left-wing traitors who are trying to overthrow America (and destroy it with illegal immigration and massive, coordinated voter fraud). Disabling or denying the access of upstream dams, municipal-scale water pumps, electrical infrastructure, railways and even bridges is not technically that difficult for determined forces fighting to defend America against domestic enemies (i.e. lawless Leftists).

Imagine Los Angeles in a sustained power grid outage. Imagine no EBT cards (food stamps), no air conditioning and no wifi. In 48 hours, L.A. collapses into a war zone, with police vastly outnumbered by armed gangs that go door to door, robbing, killing, raping and pillaging. This is what liberal policies have demanded, of course: No police protection. No firearms for self-defense. No prosecutions of criminals if they happen to be minorities (Jussie Smollett, anyone?). Without a power grid, Los Angeles collapses into something far worse than Venezuela. It becomes a cesspool of filth, lawlessness and violence, which is exactly what Leftists eventually produce when they are in charge of cities, states or nations. Cutting off the power to Los Angeles would merely accelerate the process that’s already under way thanks to left-wing California policies that are rooted in lawlessness, socialism and authoritarianism.

Lunatic left-wing cities like Los Angeles are especially vulnerable given their dependence on large water volumes pumped over a mountain, using very high electrical power that’s brought in from remote locations. What happens to Los Angeles when power, water and food are cut off?

The scenario is well described by Bracken:

What will happen inside the blue hives that are presently organized as DemSoc vote-harvesting plantations, when the EBT system collapses? When no electricity, food or water is flowing in to sustain their populations? This dystopian dynamic is likely to occur in some cities or regions earlier than in others, and this will lead to the imposition of extremely harsh measures, including martial law and food rationing in other parts of the country. Alternatively, where government control is weak, local vigilantism will become rampant.

But history is clear: no matter how draconian the emergency decrees, new laws will not by themselves restore the power grid, or purify and pump the water, or get the food supply chain moving again. That will require the end of the civil war and a return to civility and the normal rule of law. Civil War Two will be brutal in every corner of America, but it will be absolutely catastrophic for the inhabitants of the blue hives when their sustenance is cut off. The Dunning-Kruger Democrats and the FACLI immigrants will not be able to eat socialist slogans or drink officially-sanctioned racial hatred.

Obama will call for a UN invasion and occupation of America, and then the guerrilla war begins

At this point, as you may have concluded on your own, the calls go out for the UN invasion and occupation of the United States of America, which has been the plan all along. And there is no person more schooled in the UN occupation plan of America than Dave Hodges of TheCommonsenseShow.com.

Dave Hodges, Steve Quayle (SteveQuayle.com) and Alex Jones (InfoWars.com) have been warning about this exact scenario for years, and Hodges has contacts inside DHS and elsewhere who are feeding him frequent leaks and tips that point to an imminent invasion effort.

Some of this articles that you need to check out include:

The UN Plan to Break Apart and Occupy America Following the Red Dawn Invasion

The United Nations/Chinese Path to American Genocide Has Been Set Into Motion

Americans Will Soon be Forced Into a Guerrilla War of Survival-Can America Win Against the Globalist Occupation Forces?

The Six Stages of the Bolshevik Coup Against America

Why Are There 250,000 UN Troops In Cuba? Paul Martin On the CSS (video)

You need to get prepared now to defend America against occupying enemy forces colluding with tyrannical Democrats, techno-fascists and deep state traitors

The bottom line? If you aren’t ready to defend America against a UN-led invasion and overthrow attempt that will overtly seek to execute all conservatives and “terrorists” (i.e. anyone who loves America), you aren’t living in reality. If you are a Christian, Trump supporter, conservative, gun owner or even just a white male, you will be targeted for termination by the Stalinist, deranged, violent, lawless left-wing zombie mobs who have already committed themselves to violence and despotic tyranny, the rule of law be damned.

At bare minimum, you need gear and skills to be ready for what’s coming as part of your defense of not merely your own life but also your nation and your freedom.

SKILLS: Sign up for “Fighting Pistol” or “Fighting Rifle” training with TacticalResponse.com. I’ve completed both of those classes, and they give you a great baseline of skills and competence for self-defense. Most of these classes are held in Camden, TN, but they also hold classes in Kuna, ID, Bastrop, TX, Tucscon, AZ and other cities from time to time.

James Yeager, the founder of Tactical Response, has posted his entire “Fighting Pistol” DVD on Brighteon.com. You can view it at this link. If you can’t attend his training in person, watching this video is the next best thing. The Tactical Response channel on Brighteon can be found at this link. (Lots of great how-to videos there. Check them out.)

GEAR: Gear a ballistic plate carrier from AR500.com and learn how to use it. It’s also not a horrible idea to buy their new steel helmet, just released in the last two weeks.

As part of your gear to defend your life and liberty against occupying enemy forces, you will of course need a reliable pistol and rifle, at minimum. Good pistols include the Glock 19, the Sig P320 and the M&P Shield, among others. I own them all.

For a rifle, opinions vary widely, but I run a simple AR from POF-USA.com that has performed flawlessly for years. I’m also a big fan of the new Sig Tread rifles for first-time rifle owners. They also make a low-cost M400 rifle that works very well.

It’s also a great idea to buy a Ghost Gunner machine that allows you to legally manufacture your own rifles and pistols at home, using off-the-shelf firearms parts that you can purchase without any background checks. The new GG3 has been announced, and I already have a $500 deposit on that machine. The machine is banned in New Jersey and possibly other places, which underscores the importance of buying one before your local authoritarian tyrants ban it from your state, too.

Once you have a Ghost Gunner, you can purchase 80% lowers from Brownells.com or MidwayUSA.com, often for as little as $49 or so. Then pick up the rest of your gun parts from PalmettoStateArmory.com which offers complete gun kits (minus the AR lowers) at incredible value. From those parts, you can legally manufacture your own firearms for personal use. There is no limit on how many rifles you can manufacture for your own personal use. Federal law, of course, prohibits you from selling them or giving them away to others.

PrimaryArms.com also has great deals on various rifle parts, optics and other goodies that will make your rifle perform as intended. Their ACSS reticles are fantastic combat optics for rifles.

You will also need radios to communicate with other patriots. ReadyMadeResources.com sells radios, communications gear and night vision devices. Read AmericanPartisan.org to stay informed about the tactics of survival and guerrilla warfare. Read ForwardObserver.com to learn more about intelligence, communications, encryption and civil unrest, among other topics. (Forward Observer is also indexed at Censored.news.) Frequent AllNewsPipeline.com to stay informed about the rise of tyranny and lawlessness among the criminal Left, and watch the daily InfoWars.com broadcasts for expert analysis from former CIA, veterans, investigators and more.

Finally, every Sheriff across America needs to be prepared to deputize all law-abiding citizens and turn them loose on the invading, treasonous forces that are trying to conquer America. One Sheriff in Virginia is already promising to do exactly that.

Follow all your local laws, and do not initiate violence against others… we are the GOOD guys

Follow all applicable laws and never initiate violence against anyone. We are the good guys. We do not shoot innocent people and destroy lives for sport, like the radical Left does.

But when the Left launches its civil war of lawlessness and violence upon America, it’s people like us who will stop them, and we will use all the tools protected by the 2nd Amendment to carry out that noble task in the defense of liberty and the rule of law.

With the Dems about to vote for impeaching the President for “thought crimes” — after having exhaustively proven he has violated no laws and taken no “impeachable” action whatsoever — these lawless traitors are about to pull the trigger and plunge America into a bloodshed scenario that they hope will lead to total chaos and the UN occupation America.

Let’s make sure they do not succeed in their plan to defeat this nation and exterminate all the good people who are defending it.

Larry Nichols joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the dire consequences of eliminating President Trump.

