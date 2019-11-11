Democrats Support Their Own Quid Pro Quo

The doling out of quid pro quo, or as it translates from Latin “something for something,” has been used by Presidents throughout U.S. history.

It’s how things get done.

Why all of a sudden is it illegal now?

Had President Trump held back a chain of Trump Hotels in Ukraine for more investigations regarding Biden and son’s actual quid pro quo, maybe the impeachment witch-hunt would actually make sense.

Meanwhile, the Democratic presidential candidates boldly state they would use quid pro quo when dealing with foreign nations with certainty.

The irony is, when it’s all said and done, what exactly is Adam Schiff’s something he is getting for this circus of nothing?