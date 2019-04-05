Democrats Tell Protesters Full Mueller Report Will Reveal if Trump Has ‘Abused His Office’

Two virulent anti-Trump lawmakers headlined a rally outside of the White House on Thursday to demand that the Department of Justice release the Mueller report in its entirety, claiming that it will reveal whether President Donald Trump has “abused his office.”

The protest, staged by leftist groups like moveon.org, People for the American Way, Public Citizen, the Women’s March, and the Center for American Progress, drew a couple of hundred people carrying anti-Trump and “release the report” signs.

And despite newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr’s report to Congress that Mueller and his team over two years found no evidence that Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign nor evidence of obstruction of justice, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told the crowd that the president may well be found guilty of those charges and others.



“All across the country America is rising up,” Blumenthal said, adding that Barr’s summary “doesn’t exonerate the president.”

“There is evidence of obstruction,” Blumenthal said. “That there may well be evidence of collusion with Russia,even if it isn’t beyond a reasonable doubt.”

