Owen Shroyer breaks down the left’s over-the-top threats against America if President Trump successfully replaces the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with Democrat leaders vowing to impeach Trump again or pack the Supreme Court.

If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020

