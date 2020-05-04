Democrats to Use Pentagon-Funded AI System to Target Pro-Trump Narratives Online

Democrats have converted an AI project that was initially funded by the department of defense to combat propaganda from ISIS and other extremists, into a tool to track down and counter Trump supporters on social media. The “Defeat Disinfo” group is being advised by retired Army General Stanley McChrystal.

Now Democrats are using the state-funded technology to defeat Trump.

