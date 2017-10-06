Democrats Under Pressure to Return Campaign Contributions from Harvey Weinstein

Democratic politicians who have received campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein are being called upon to return the money after the New York Times published an exhaustive story Thursday detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood super-producer.

The Times reported Thursday that Weinstein — whose films including Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love, and Good Will Hunting have racked up numerous Academy Awards —had reached financial settlements with eight women over sexual harassment allegations, including with actress Rose McGowan.

At least three Democrats have already said they will donate money they received from Weinstein to charitable causes.

A representative for Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said in an email Friday that Blumenthal would donate his contribution from Weinstein to the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence. Weinstein contributed $5,400 to Blumenthal in October of last year, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

