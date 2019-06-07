Democrats Urge Trump to Cancel 4th of July Speech at Lincoln Memorial

Image Credits: Anthony Quintano.

Three top Democrats sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday urging him to curb his planned speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on July 4.

The letter, penned by House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Reps. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) and Betty McCollum (D-MN), says the event “could create the appearance of a televised, partisan campaign rally on the Mall at public expense.”

“For decades, the Fourth of July on the National Mall has been non-partisan and apolitical,” they wrote in a letter Thursday. “We respectfully call on you to look for ways to complement, not conflict with, the Fourth of July celebration, such as considering an earlier time or alternative location for your remarks.”

But Trump’s secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, already spoke to a Senate Appropriations subpanel last month and assured those members that Trump’s remarks would be non-partisan.

Trump first announced plans for the event back in February:

Don’t expect the president to curtail his plans anytime soon.


