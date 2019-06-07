Democrats Urge Trump to Cancel 4th of July Speech at Lincoln Memorial

Three top Democrats sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday urging him to curb his planned speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on July 4.

The letter, penned by House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Reps. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) and Betty McCollum (D-MN), says the event “could create the appearance of a televised, partisan campaign rally on the Mall at public expense.”