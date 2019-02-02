Democrats Use College KKK Photo As A Smokescreen To Hide Infanticide

KKK and blackface photos surface when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s plan for legalized infanticide blows up in his face.

Shortly after Northam made headlines for talking about passing a law that would allow killing a child after it’s removed from its mother’s womb, it was discovered that in 1981 while at the Virginia Military Institute, he went by the nickname of “Coonman.”

Interestingly, 17 of the 20 known politicians that were in the Ku Klux Klan were Democrats.

RELATED: VA GOV NORTHAM YEARBOOK PAGE FEATURES MEN IN BLACKFACE, KKK OUTFITS

RELATED: VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT GOV. RALPH NORTHAM ADVOCATES POST-BIRTH ABORTION

Brighteon version:


Related Articles

Northam Tweets Video Apology For "Racist And Offensive" Photo Amid Growing Calls To Resign

Northam Tweets Video Apology For “Racist And Offensive” Photo Amid Growing Calls To Resign

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Revisits Possibility of Declaring Emergency at Border: ‘The Wall Will Be Built One Way or Another’

Trump Revisits Possibility of Declaring Emergency at Border: ‘The Wall Will Be Built One Way or Another’

U.S. News
Comments

PELOSI SOUR: Speaker slams strong jobs report, says ‘GOP attitude damages our economy’

U.S. News
comments

Elizabeth Warren Apologizes To Cherokee Nation For DNA Test

U.S. News
comments

Northam Previously Blasted Trump For Refusing to Condemn ‘White Supremacists’

U.S. News
comments

Comments