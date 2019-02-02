Democrats Use College KKK Photo As A Smokescreen To Hide Infanticide

KKK and blackface photos surface when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s plan for legalized infanticide blows up in his face.

Shortly after Northam made headlines for talking about passing a law that would allow killing a child after it’s removed from its mother’s womb, it was discovered that in 1981 while at the Virginia Military Institute, he went by the nickname of “Coonman.”

Interestingly, 17 of the 20 known politicians that were in the Ku Klux Klan were Democrats.

